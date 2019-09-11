200-plus pigeons trapped in crates were to be used for hunting, Texas constable says

Ramiro Gaitan and Janie Coronado were arrested for trapping more than 200 pigeons in crates near downtown Houston. Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Pct. 1

Crates of trapped pigeons were found in downtown Houston on Wednesday, according to the constable’s office.

According to Constable Alan Rosen, hundreds of pigeons were trapped in nets.

Deputies say two people have been detained and one of the suspects told authorities the birds would be sold and used for some sort of hunting.

The suspects have been identified as Ramiro Gaitan and Janie Coronado. Deputies say the two have been charged with animal cruelty.

