National

10-year-old girl dies of brain-eating amoeba contracted from Texas river, family says

Father who lost son to amoeba: ‘Stay the hell out of the water’

Jeremy Lewis of Midlothian, Texas, who in 2010 lost his 7-year-old son Kyle to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) - known colloquially as "brain-eating amoeba" - spoke to The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette on Thursday, August 4, 2016, abo By
Up Next
Jeremy Lewis of Midlothian, Texas, who in 2010 lost his 7-year-old son Kyle to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) - known colloquially as "brain-eating amoeba" - spoke to The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette on Thursday, August 4, 2016, abo By

A 10-year-old girl who contracted a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a Texas river died early Monday morning, according to KWTX.

Lily Mae Avant, 10, was hospitalized for nearly a week in Fort Worth after swimming in the Brazos River near Valley Mills over Labor Day weekend, McClatchy news group previously reported.. Her symptoms began with a headache and fever then her condition quickly deteriorated, leaving her “incoherent and unresponsive.”

The family told KIII TV the girl died.

Loni Yadon, her aunt, says Lily “fought the good fight,” KIII reported.

“We are standing firm in our faith and the lives she touched,” cousin Wendy Scott said, according to the news outlet.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She is an MSt candidate at the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  