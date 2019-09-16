National
10-year-old girl dies of brain-eating amoeba contracted from Texas river, family says
Father who lost son to amoeba: ‘Stay the hell out of the water’
A 10-year-old girl who contracted a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a Texas river died early Monday morning, according to KWTX.
Lily Mae Avant, 10, was hospitalized for nearly a week in Fort Worth after swimming in the Brazos River near Valley Mills over Labor Day weekend, McClatchy news group previously reported.. Her symptoms began with a headache and fever then her condition quickly deteriorated, leaving her “incoherent and unresponsive.”
The family told KIII TV the girl died.
Loni Yadon, her aunt, says Lily “fought the good fight,” KIII reported.
“We are standing firm in our faith and the lives she touched,” cousin Wendy Scott said, according to the news outlet.
