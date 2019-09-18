Back-to-school shopping meets mass shootings in harrowing video from Sandy Hook group

Students unveil back to school ‘essentials’ in harrowing school shooting PSA The public service announcement created by non-profit organization Sandy Hook Promise and released on September 17 highlights how vigilance and fear are now among the back-to-school “essentials” for many students across the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The public service announcement created by non-profit organization Sandy Hook Promise and released on September 17 highlights how vigilance and fear are now among the back-to-school “essentials” for many students across the U.S.

A not-for-profit organization released a chilling mass shooting PSA to YouTube on Wednesday.

The video, barely more than a minute long, simulates a back-to-school commercial with young students wielding different school supplies as weapons during a simulated active shooter situation in a school.

“These scissors really come in handy in our class,” a young girl says as she stands watch near a classroom door. Gunshots can be heard echoing through the hallway.

Another scene shows a young girl using her knee-high socks as a tourniquet on her friend’s gunshot wound.

The video — titled “Back-to-School Essentials”— was released by Sandy Hook Promise, a not-for-profit organization which describes its mission as “to create a culture engaged in preventing shootings, violence, and other harmful acts in schools.”

Two of the organization’s three managing directors lost children during the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 20 children and seven adults dead, including the shooter.

A number of politicians and activists have shared the video, including presidential hopeful Joe Biden who called it a “powerful ad.”

“Another school year is starting. Another month of Senate Republicans’ inaction on gun violence. This powerful ad from my friends @sandyhook captures the physical and emotional consequences of that inaction,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

David Hogg, a survivor of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, tweeted the video, writing, “I refuse to live in a country where our ‘leaders’ protect guns not kids.”

The video comes just a day after New York clothing company Bstroy drew criticism for its line of school shooting-themed hoodies, CNN reported.

Photos posted to the company’s Instagram account show hoodies branded with school names including Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas, Columbine and Virginia Tech — sites of the country’s four deadliest school shootings, according to CNN.