Driver goes 50 miles, stops for gas and finds stranger in her trunk, Tennessee cops say

A Kentucky woman drove 50 miles on Tuesday and had no clue there was a woman in her trunk.

The driver from Bowling Green stopped at a gas station in Millersville, Tennessee, about 6:30 a.m. and noticed that her trunk light was on, indicating it wasn’t all the way closed, according to WKRN.

When she went to investigate, she discovered a woman who appeared to have been kidnapped or assaulted was hiding in her trunk, Millersville police said.

The startled driver gave the woman money to buy food at the gas station and calm down, the store manager told WTVF.

But when the woman heard the cops were being called, she ran off, police say.

The woman was found by police about a mile away from the gas station Wednesday morning and was taken to the hospital, WTVF reported.

Police told WBKO they have video showing the woman get into the trunk on her own.

No charges have been filed and Bowling Green Police are investigating the incident, WKRN reported.