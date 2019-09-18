Who stole nearly 500 cows from a ranch? Authorities hunt for cattle thieves in Texas

Yup that’s a whole lotta beef The annual Western Rodeo Parade & Cattle Drive was held in downtown Puyallup on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Wranglers drove 40 steers though town and into the Washington State Fair in preparation for the rodeo this weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The annual Western Rodeo Parade & Cattle Drive was held in downtown Puyallup on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Wranglers drove 40 steers though town and into the Washington State Fair in preparation for the rodeo this weekend.

Cattle have gone missing in Clay County, Texas, and Special Ranger John Bradshaw of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is looking for information leading to an arrest, according to Tri-State Livestock News.

The cattle went missing “between Nov. 2018 and Aug. 2019. The rancher maintains a large herd and did not notice the steers were missing until shipping the remainder of the animals,” per the Times Record News.

Close to 500 mixed-breed Charolais and Black Angus cattle are missing, according to Bradshaw.

The TSCRA initiative, “Operation Cow Thief”, according to NBCDFW5, is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

A similar situation arose in Decemberwhen Calby Clayton Hill, 46, of Roaring Springs, Texas, was arrested after “confessing to selling or attempting to sell 84 head of cattle stolen from his employer, worth more than $60,000,” according to The Fence Post.

Hill was indicted by a Motley County grand jury and arrested Feb. 13.

“Each second-degree felony count of theft of livestock carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, plus fines and restitution,” the Fence Post reported. Hill could potentially face 140 years in prison if convicted on all seven counts, per the outlet.

Anyone with information that could help identify the thief or thieves is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at 888-830-2333, or Bradshaw at 940-389-6123, the Tri-State Livestock News reported.