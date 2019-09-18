Teenage girl last seen riding a UTV vanishes near Houston, Texas cops say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Montgomery County Sheriff Department is searching for a teenage girl who was last seen just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department.

Per the department’s Facebook page, “Ryder Skye Cambron left her home located at 20100 block of Indigo Lake Drive in Magnolia, Texas prior to 8 p.m. on September 17, 2019.”

The “UTV that she was operating was later found in a park abandoned near her home, along with her cell phone,” officials said.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the 15-year-old had not been found, but the department says it is following leads and information as it is provided.

Anyone with information regarding Ryder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MCSO at 936-760-5800.