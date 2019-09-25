National
Woman uses meat cleaver to take hostage in police department lobby, California cops say
A woman was arrested in California on Wednesday after taking a hostage in the lobby of a police department, authorities said.
Salinas police said in a Facebook post around 5:30 p.m. that “a short time ago” a woman wielding a meat cleaver took a second woman hostage in their lobby.
“Our civilian employees and police officers took quick action to subdue the suspect and free the victim,” police said.
The victim wasn’t injured, but the suspect suffered minor injuries, police said.
Police identified the suspect as Mariel Capulong, 22.
Capulong will be booked on kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon charges at the Monterey County Jail, police said.
Police shared a photo on Facebook along with the details of the alleged crime. The picture appears to show one woman holding another around the neck and wielding something in her hand.
