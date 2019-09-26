Deputies shoot and kill man during ‘confrontation’ in South Carolina, SLED says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Deputies shot and killed a man during what state investigators called a “confrontation” Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED is investigating the shooting, which is a common practice when officers fire their guns. There is dash camera footage of the incident, SLED said in a press release.

Darlington County Lt. Robby Kilgo said no deputies were hurt in the Wednesday night incident, WPDE reports.

This is the 34th police shooting in South Carolina this year, and the second involving deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, according to SLED.

Last year, “there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina,” and two involved deputies from Darlington County, SLED said.