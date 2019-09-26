Woman steals truck, then gets caught after posting photos of it, North Carolina cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An accused North Carolina truck thief might think twice about what she puts on social media now.

A man dropped off his Dodge Ram 3500 at a mechanic shop in Alamance County one night this month and left the key in an “exhaust portal in the garage door” for the employees, according to the Burlington Times-News.

But when employees showed up to start working on the truck the next morning, it was gone, the Times-News reported, and the truck was reported stolen.

Investigators later discovered that Elizabeth Dreher, 24, had been sharing pictures of the truck with people on social media and telling them she bought it herself, WFMY reported.

They showed the pictures to the owner of the truck, who confirmed it was his, according to WFMY.

Dreher had taken the stolen truck all the way to her mother’s house in Michigan, the Times-News reported, and deputies there arrested her and brought her back to Alamance County.

She was booked in the Alamance County jail on Monday and was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony breaking and entering, and three counts of larceny, according to jail records.

She is being held on a $50,000 bond, records show.