A $1.2 million lottery ticket was just sold near Kansas City. Who’s the lucky winner?

If you bought a lottery ticket near Kansas City, Missouri, it might be time to check your numbers.

The Missouri Lottery says a winning ticket was purchased at the Temp Stop at 100 S.E. Todd George Parkway in Lee’s Summit, about 25 miles southeast of Kansas City.

How much is it worth? A cool $1.2 million, the Missouri Lottery said in a news release.

The lottery says the person who purchased the winning ticket matched all six numbers — 12, 18, 19, 28, 32 and 42 — drawn Wednesday night, making the ticket holder the Missouri Lottery’s 530th millionaire.

The executive director of the Missouri Lottery, May Scheve Reardon, says tickets can be scanned on the lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail establishments.

Missouri Lottery winners have 180 days to claim their prize after the numbers are drawn. This means the winner of Wednesday’s drawing has until March 23, 2020, to come forward, the release says.