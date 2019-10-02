Trump says Pelosi ‘hands out subpoenas like they are cookies.’ People want the recipe

SHARE COPY LINK

As the U.S. House of Representatives launches an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, he accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “(handing) out subpoenas like they’re cookies.”

“Nancy Pelosi... hands out subpoenas like they’re cookies,” he said. “You want a subpoena, here you go, take ‘em, like they’re cookies.”

Except, the speaker of the House doesn’t actually have to approve subpoenas issued by House committees, according to the Survey of House and Senate Committee Rules on Subpoenas.

“House Rule XI, clause 2(m)(1) and (3) authorizes House committees and subcommittees to issue subpoenas for the attendance of witnesses and the production of documents,” the document says. “Senate Rule XXVI, paragraph 1 authorizes Senate committees and subcommittees to subpoena witnesses and documents. In turn, most House and Senate committees have adopted in their own rules subpoena provisions containing procedures for exercising this grant of power from their parent chamber.”

But that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating as to what, exactly, might go into one of Pelosi’s now-famous subpoena cookies.

One Twitter user called cinnamon the secret ingredient while others championed versions with butter and chocolate chip. But whatever the flavor, a lot of people seem to want a batch.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, focusing on a phone call with the Ukrainian president in which Trump asked him to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump accused Democrats of “wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT” in a post to Twitter.