‘Impatient’ driver hits college students on sidewalk and flees, North Carolina cops say

A driver looking for parking rode onto a sidewalk and hit two college students before fleeing, North Carolina officials say.

Tameka Brown, 26, grew “impatient” as she was heading to her nursing class at Cape Fear Community College on Tuesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department said in a news release.

That’s when she started to drive on a sidewalk “in hopes of finding an available space in a nearby lot,” police say.

But she ended up running over one student’s foot and hitting another with her car’s mirror, according to Wilmington officials.

She left the area, and the college students were treated at a nearby hospital, the news release said.

Police say they found Brown after class and arrested her.

It turns out, she works for the state prison system, according to officials.

“As of today, she is still employed by the Department of Public Safety as a correctional officer at Tabor Correctional Institution,” Jerry Higgins, spokesman for the NC Department of Public Safety, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Brown is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run and driving on the sidewalk, Wilmington police say. She has a court date in December, records show.