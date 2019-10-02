Woman with toddler steals car after a wreck, then wrecks again, California cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

After crashing her vehicle Tuesday, a 29-year-old California woman loaded a toddler into a stolen vehicle and took off again, Sutter County sheriff’s deputies wrote on Facebook.

Bystanders at the 8:43 a.m. wreck in Yuba City followed Bianca Elizabeth Dumbazu as she drove erratically away, deputies wrote.

Deputies responding to 911 calls took up the pursuit, which came to an abrupt end when Dumbazu crashed again, the Facebook post reads.

The child, a boy who was not hurt in the crash at Township Road and O’Banion Road, was taken into protective custody, deputies reported.

Deputies arrested Dumbazu on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while under the influence and felony hit and run, sheriff’s officials wrote.