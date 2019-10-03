Man in shark onesie hungry for free food shoves McDonald’s manager, Texas cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Thanks to “Jaws,” “Deep Blue Sea” and up to 15 rows of sharp, pointy teeth in each jaw, sharks have a reputation for being hungry.

But what about humans in shark onesies? They seem hungry, too. So hungry, it seems, one tried to force his way back inside a McDonald’s in Texas when employees wouldn’t give him free food, according to police.

Left Shark, he is not.

It happened on Saturday when a group of five people entered a Southlake McDonald’s. Police say one of them was acting a little funny — and not just because he was wearing a shark onesie, officials said in a Facebook post.

He was pacing around as his friends ordered, ultimately marching up to the register to tell employees they should give him free food because he’d lost his wallet, the post said. When they told him no, he stormed out of the building and continued pacing outside.

Staff members locked the door behind him, police say.

Not long after, the man started pounding on the door, demanding someone from his group to let him in, but a manager told the man his group would have to leave if they let him back inside, police say. Instead, they gathered up their things and left.

When the group met the man outside, he was once again “angrily pacing” and made a break for the door when they went to get in the car, police say. McDonald’s employees opened the door “to make sure everything was okay” when the man started accusing the staff of stealing his wallet, police say.

He tried to force his way back inside the restaurant, “violently” shoving the female manager standing in his way, police say. Eventually, another employee was able to close and lock the door.

Now, police are looking for the man in the shark onesie, describing him as being 5’5” with a beard and brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to email crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or give her a call at 817-748-8915.