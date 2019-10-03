Job applicant’s bikini photo shamed on Texas company’s Instagram. Then she fired back

SHARE COPY LINK

A Texas woman’s bikini picture was blasted on a company’s Instagram the same day she applied for an internship.

Now the 24-year-old is firing back and the post has gone viral while the Austin marketing company has gone dark online.

Emily Clow says she got an interview with Kickass Masterminds, an Austin marketing company, on the same day that she applied, KVUE reported. But when she got home, Clow saw the company had shamed her on its Instagram.

A post on the company’s Instagram story showed a screenshot of Clow standing in a swimming pool wearing a red bikini and posing for a picture. Clow had posted the picture to her own account in June.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“PSA (because I know some of you applicants are looking at this): do not share your social media with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it. I am looking for a professional marketer — not a bikini model,” a caption written over the top of Clow’s photo shows. “Go on with your bad self and do whatever in private. But this is not doing you any favors in finding a professional job.”

Clow tweeted that she felt “objectified” and “baffled” by the company.

Sara Christensen, the founder of Kickass Masterminds, said Clow wasn’t “disqualified” from the internship because of the bikini photo, according to Metro.

‘The woman in question was not disqualified because of her social media profile,” Christensen told the British news site. “In fact, she was not disqualified at all.”

When Clow’s tweets and pictures went viral, the company was hit with backlash. Its website is dark and the company appears to have disabled its Twitter account. The company’s Instagram is set to private.

People are forcefully defending Clow.

“I hate that they’re shaming this person for looking sexy and putting up a photo that she obviously feels confident,” Meghan McCain said on “The View.”

WOMAN SHAMED OVER BIKINI PIC: A woman was shamed by a potential employer over her “bikini model” picture posted on social media months ago – the co-hosts react. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/mWxL4c4VoV — The View (@TheView) October 3, 2019

On Twitter, Clow got lots of support from people obviously angry at the company.

Kickass Masterminds. I mean that name screams professionalism. — Andy Matthews (@AndyMat53856208) October 2, 2019 wow guess it’s a lot to ask to be able to wear swimwear AND be employed. what a world. — Rachel Page (@rachelpage_) October 1, 2019 @kickassmasterm clearly knows a lot about unprofessional behavior, having demonstrated it beautifully by stealing a potential employee's photo and shaming her online. Good job! You just told the world how unprofessional your company is. — Rebekah (@Rebekah_096) October 3, 2019 @kickassmasterm clearly knows a lot about unprofessional behavior, having demonstrated it beautifully by stealing a potential employee's photo and shaming her online. Good job! You just told the world how unprofessional your company is. — Rebekah (@Rebekah_096) October 3, 2019