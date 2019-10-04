Road rage attackers with broomsticks beat a driver and his family, Seattle cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Two men were arrested Friday in Seattle following a road rage incident that involved violence and broomsticks — and sent a family to the hospital, according to police.

The encounter began in the morning in the city’s Sodo neighborhood, when a 38-year-old driver was rerouting his GPS and two men in another car started “to shout at the victim as they were stopped in traffic,” police said in a news release.

The men followed the driver, even as he tried to let them pass. Then, at a red light, a 59-year-old suspect got out of the passenger’s side door and started to punch the driver of the other car through an open window, police said.

When the driver’s father got out of the backseat to stop the encounter, the first attacker and a second one, a 63-year-old man, “armed themselves with broomsticks and a pole or pipe, and attacked the 38-year-old driver, his 64-year-old father, and the driver’s 57-year-old mother, who was also in the car and tried to intervene in the incident,” police said.

Officers patrolling in the area spotted the two suspected attackers and booked them at the King County Jail on assault charges, according to police.

The men’s names weren’t released.

Police said the 64-year-old father had a “serious head injury” after the attack and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, while the driver and his mother “were treated at the scene for minor injuries and transported to a hospital by private ambulance.”