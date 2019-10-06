Riders on Disney World’s new gondolas stranded for hours; Skyliner now closed

ORLANDO, Fla. – Riders aboard the new Skyliner gondola ride at Walt Disney World were stranded for hours late Saturday night after an apparent malfunction, according to witnesses. The aerial transportation system will be closed while Disney investigates the incident, the company said in a news release early Sunday morning.

There were no reported injuries, a Walt Disney World spokeswoman said. It was "unexpected downtime" on the Skyliner, the spokeswoman said Saturday.

"One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening," the release said. "As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding the downtime."

Riders were starting to be evacuated from the ride after 11 p.m. EDT.

Chris Edenfield said he had been stuck on the ride for "hours" with his disabled mother.

"There's a fire truck (and) paramedics unloading the people ahead of us; we've been stuck up here for hours waiting," he said. "We've cracked open the emergency kit awhile ago for water; it's just a nightmare right now."

He said his mother was having a hard time.

"She got sick awhile ago, throwing up because of her nerves, but I gave her one of the bags (of water)," he said.

The cabins, which hold up to 10 people, are not air-conditioned.

Edenfield said he and his mother got off the gondola about 11:30 p.m. He said Disney gave him four all-day park passes and a $200 gift card for his trouble.

Disney's early Sunday release said it was working with its guests individually "regarding impacts to their visit with us."

A witness on the ground at 10 p.m. reported that the gondolas were not moving, and the cabins were dark.

Reedy Creek officials were on the scene on Epcot Resorts Drive, along with fire trucks from Orange and Osceola counties. That is adjacent to the system's line that connects Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort with Epcot. It also runs through a station for Disney's Riviera Resort, a Disney Vacation Club offering scheduled to debut in December. It is the longest line on the system, which opened last week.

Photos posted on the Twitter page Waltparks show several of the gondolas smashed together, although it's unclear if any riders were on those.

The system features nearly 300 cabins that Disney says travel at about 11 mph. Their peak height is about 60 feet off the ground.

Riders also said they were asked to open the emergency kits, social media posts show.

Skyliner, which opened last week, connects Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios with four Disney World resorts. It features brightly colored capsules – some themed with Disney characters – that travel along a cable strung above roads, fields, water and backstage areas.