Firefighters cuddle newborn abandoned at Texas fire station in bittersweet photo

Houston Fire Department Station 21 received a surprise at the station just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say a woman entered the station, dropped off a newborn baby and left, according to KTRK. Officials did not know if the woman was the mother of the baby girl, KTRK reported.

Per their Twitter account, the Houston Fire Department “was told by the woman, who was visibly upset, that the baby was just an hour old.”

According to ABC 15, the newborn, “was accepted by firefighters without question under the Safe Haven law, or Baby Moses law, which gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place, such as a fire station, hospital, or free-standing emergency room.”

Because state law considers emergency service stations as safe places, the woman was able to leave without being questioned.

The newborn “was checked out (at the hospital) and appears to be fine,” KTRK reported.