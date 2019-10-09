Football coach arrested after threatening ref because of hit on his son, Iowa cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A high school football coach in Iowa was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill a referee during a game, police said.

West Des Moines High School assistant coach Jason Storm got upset Friday night when a player for the other team hit his son, who’s the quarterback, the Des Moines Register reported. Storm was upset the referee didn’t throw a flag after the helmet-to-helmet collision, the newspaper reported.

Storm burst onto the field and yelled at the referee, and a player and two coaches pulled him back, KCCI reported.

Storm threatened to “(expletive) kill” the referee, according to a police reported obtained by WHO. He was escorted from the stadium, according to the report.

Storm was charged with first-degree harassment, according to jail records.

Storm resigned and admitted he made a mistake, KCCI reported.

“I believe I should not have said some of the words I said. Yes, I used profanity,” Storm told the Des Moines TV station. “I believe coaches should be held to a higher standard and we should not act like that.”

In an interview before Storm was charged, his attorney said the confrontation wasn’t criminal, KCCI reported.

The school district has previously said Storm and the referee made mistakes, the Des Moines Register reported.

“There are two sides to the story, and neither one of them are particularly good,” spokesman Phil Roeder told the newspaper. “(Storm) recognized his mistake and owned up to it and stepped down. I hope the ref goes back and looks at the video and realizes he made a serious mistake, as well.”

The school district did not immediately return an email from McClatchy news group seeking comment on the arrest.