Cat cafe burglarized in Alabama, and the cats did what cats do: absolutely nothing

A beloved cat cafe was burglarized Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, and the cats did exactly what you’d expect a bunch of cats to do: They sat and watched.

“All the kitties were hiding,” the Gatos and Beans cafe said in a Facebook post. “They had a very rough night.”

As many as a dozen felines were inside Alabama’s first cat cafe at the time of the crime, with names like Velvet and Miss Tilly. None broke a nail during the ordeal, but were stressed out and needed a “snuggle” in the days that followed, the shop posted on Facebook.

The break-in happened late Saturday night and was discovered early Sunday, according to the shop. Surveillance video showed the burglar got in by throwing a rock through the glass, the shop said.

Cafe owner Kelli Steward told TV station WBRC the guy “didn’t get away with much,” but caused a lot of damage. The cafe doubles as a foster home for rescued cats that are up for adoption.

Social media reaction to the burglary has been largely one of outrage, though more than a few dog lovers have had snide observations about ‘fraidy cats. At least one guy suggested the cats weren’t scared at all: They just weren’t in the mood to do anything.

“Open a dog cafe and it wont happen lol,” posted Caleb Tyler Hinton on Facebook.

“One that only has pit bulls!” added Johnny Morgan.

The shop started a GoFundMe campaign to install roll-up doors “to protect the cats from people throwing rocks.” The owner is scared the cats could get hurt if it happens again.

“We have a big hurdle to try and figure out the best way to keep our babies safe and not end up looking like a prison,” the GoFundMe campaign states. “Our beautiful space has been violated and cat lives were put in jeopardy.”