Refinery explosion and fire reported in San Francisco Bay Area

Screengrab from KTVU video

An explosion and fire have been reported at the NuStar refinery in Rodeo, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area, The East Bay Times reports.

Television video reports show a shattered tank and another tank ablaze following the 2 p.m. incident.

Videos were also posted to social media showing the damage.

Major refinery fire in Rodeo, please shelter in place. Literally blew the top off of the facility. pic.twitter.com/UvOw3AEKIY — efrain (@5whiteboy10) October 15, 2019

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office has declared a hazardous materials emergency for Rodeo and the nearby community of Crockett, KTVU reported.

The incident follows reports of flaring at nearby refineries following a 4.5-magnitude quake Monday night.