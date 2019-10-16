A 23-state tuna recall has expanded to combat the chance of scombroid fish poisoning

SHARE COPY LINK

A South Florida fish wholesaler has expanded its recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna products from Vietnam because they might have high levels of histamine, which can trigger scrombroid fish poisoning.

All production dates from April 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019 of Mical Seafood’s Tuna Loins, Tona Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat and Tuna Saku have been recalled. They were sold wholesale to customers in Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Illinois, Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Anyone who bought this fish shouldn’t use it and should separate it from other fish until returned to the seller or to Mical Seafood, based in Cooper City.

“The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Questions about this recall should call Jennifer Gonzalez or Margarita Alzugaray at 954-935-0133, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Eastern time.