Ambulance tips after police car slams into it on way to shooting, Illinois cops say

A police cruiser in Chicago slammed into an ambulance as the two vehicles responded to a shooting over the weekend, police say.

It was about 10 p.m. when three teenagers were shot at a party at an apartment building in Homan Park on Saturday, WMAQ reported. Frank Looney, 16, was shot in the head and chest and later pronounced dead, officials say.

An ambulance in Chicago ended up on its side after it was slammed into by a police cruiser while both were en route to a shooting, police say. Screengrab: WLS-TV

A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were each shot in the legs and taken to an area hospital where they were stabilized, WLS reported.

A woman in the neighborhood said she heard a number of gunshots followed by screams in the street before partygoers, who looked to be in their teens, rushed outside, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. One partygoer, who said Looney is her cousin, called the shooting “an ambush” after someone called her cousin to go outside, according to the news outlet.

An ambulance and a police cruiser were both responding to the shooting when the two vehicles collided, according to WMAQ.

The police cruiser crashed into the ambulance, causing it to tip over on its side, WLS reported. A pair of police officers and a pair of paramedics were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the news outlet.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the news outlet reported.