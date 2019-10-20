Man says he’ll spend NC lottery winnings on his grandma who loves to ‘explore’

A North Carolina man plans to use his lottery winnings to treat his adventure-loving grandmother.

Jonathan Davis, from Hope Mills, stopped to buy a Coke at a convenience store in Parkton on Friday morning and decided to pick up a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket while he was there, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He took the ticket back to his truck to play it and realized he had won $750,000, the lottery said.

“I just stared at the ticket,” Davis said, according to the lottery. “I wasn’t sure what to think. I just wanted to make sure it was real.”

After taxes, he took home $530,628, the lottery says.

He plans to use some of the money to take his grandmother on a cruise, he told the lottery.

“She loves being able to get out of the house and explore,” Davis said, according to the lottery. “It’s something we can do together as a family.”

He also plans to use some of the money to start savings accounts for his two sons and to save for retirement, the lottery says.