Woman escapes through bathroom window after boyfriend holds her hostage, NC cops say

A woman used a window to escape her boyfriend who police say was holding her hostage, media outlets report.

Benjamin Piccolo, 22, was holding his girlfriend against her will at their home in Gibsonville and had taken her phone so she couldn’t call for help, police say, according to the Burlington Times-News.

On Sunday morning, police say he assaulted the woman while holding a knife to her throat, injuring her neck and head, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

She was able to get to the bathroom and lock herself inside so she could escape through the window, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

She heard Piccolo start her car and drive off — and then the woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, the Times-News reported.

Police were called and the woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center and later released, The Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Piccolo was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury - strangulation, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and interfering with emergency communication, according to jail records.

He is being held in the Guilford County Detention Center without bond, records show.

Gibsonville is about 63 miles west of Raleigh.