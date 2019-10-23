Investigation of FBI photographer’s death in creek focuses on her husband, NC cops say

A 60-year-old FBI photographer was found dead in a North Carolina creek earlier this month. Now investigators have shifted their attention to her husband.

Kathleen Polce Miller’s husband, Greg Miller, was named a “person of interest” by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, WHNT reported Tuesday.

“Investigators say he’s listed as a person (of) interest because he was the only one present when she passed away,” according to WAAF.

Miller was found Oct. 7 in the Nantahala National Forest, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. The sheriff’s office later identified her as a forensic photographer from Alabama.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to officials, her body was discovered in the Big Santeetlah area of Graham County.

Miller and her husband were at a campsite when she reportedly told him she wanted to get in the Santeetlah Creek, the News & Observer reported.

Greg Miller told investigators he found his wife in the creek after returning from the restroom, WHNT reported.

In a 911 call obtained by the Asheville Citizen-Times, he said “there was no cell service where it happened on Big Santeetlah Road” and that he “made contact with someone in a gray pickup truck who had driven up the road from near some cabins where it happened.”

During the call, which was placed around 5:17 p.m. Oct. 7, dispatchers were told a woman had fallen in the water and couldn’t get out, the newspaper reported.

Officials announced Miller’s death was being investigated from a “criminal standpoint” on Oct. 12, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Graham County Medical Examiner James Hyde told WAAY 31 the “preliminary cause of death is drowning.”