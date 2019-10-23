California man on his honeymoon pulled dead from ocean, Hawaii officials say

A 36-year-old California man died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in the ocean off Oahu on his honeymoon in Hawaii, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.

Jamal Jordan, of San Jose, was on the ocean in Maunalua Bay participating in an activity with H20 Sports Hawaii, a parasailing ride service company, KRON reported.

Two off-duty firefighters found Jordan unresponsive in the water and brought him to the beach, where they began CPR, but could not revive him, Hawaii News Now reported.

“He got married on Saturday and was here with his wife on their honeymoon,” said Jessica Lani Rich of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, which is assisting Jordan’s family, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. “They had only arrived yesterday.”

It’s not clear what activity Jordan was participating in at the time of his death, KRON reported.

“’H20 Sports Hawaii was not available for comment,” Hawaii News Now reported.