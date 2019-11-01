8-point buck smashes into SUV’s windshield, killing driver, South Carolina coroner says

A man in South Carolina was on his way to work when an 8-point buck barreled into his windshield and killed him, media outlets report.

Perry Lee Farrow, 47, owned a moving company and was picking up his employees around 7:45 a.m. Friday when the crash occurred, WYFF4 reported.

Farrow was pronounced dead at the hospital after first responders cut him free of his SUV, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told the media outlet.

Anderson is roughly 100 miles west of Columbia.

Farrow was driving a 2014 GMC Yukon on U.S. 29 when investigators believe the deer tried to cross the road in front of him, WSPA reported.

“The impact resulted in the deer being thrown through the front windshield and impacting the vehicle driver,” a release from the coroner’s office stated, according to the media outlet.

WSPA reported no one else was in the car at the time.

Farrow suffered a head injury and was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center, according to the Independent Mail.

Shore told the newspaper this may be only the second time in 10 years a driver in the county has died after hitting an animal — another person on a motorcycle reportedly “died after hitting a horse or a cow.”