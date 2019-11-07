Dad tosses newborn in car seat over fence to escape baby’s mom, Oklahoma police say

A man in Oklahoma is accused of throwing a newborn baby over a fence while being chased by the infant’s mother, police say.

The mother of Erik Thomas’ son let him visit the 2-week-old boy at her apartment Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to a news release. But Thomas took the baby and ran away from the mom and other residents, Tulsa police said.

Then he tossed the baby, who was strapped in a car seat, over a 6-foot privacy fence to escape, police said.

That’s about the time cops with a police dog to search for Thomas.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He tried to escape officers by climbing to the roof of a storage facility, jumping to the ground and scaling up a tree, police said. Then he got stuck.

Eventually, Thomas followed the commands of officers negotiating with him from the ground and he got down, police said.

Thomas was charged with injury to a minor child, obstructing justice, assault and battery to a detention officer and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, according to court records.