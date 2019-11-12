One in a million? Three-antlered deer caught on camera roaming in Michigan wilderness

A deer with three antlers was spotted roaming in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Experts say it’s a “one-in-a-million thing,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Steve Lindberg, a former state lawmaker who often photographs nature, captured photos of the buck, according to a Facebook post.

Five days before rifle season for Whitetail Deer and look who I get to see, along with his girlfriend,” Lindberg wrote in the Facebook post. “A three antlered, nine or twelve point buck (depending if you want to count the two little tines on the right antler, and the small tine on the left antler). I don’t recall ever seeing a three antlered deer before.”

For all the doubters who think the picture was altered, Lindberg shared a second image of the deer.

“One more shot of three antlers ... just to dispel any Photoshop rumors,” Lindberg wrote.

Steve Edwards, a large animal veterinarian, looked at the pictures and thinks they’re real, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“I’ve never seen one. I’ve never heard of one,” Edwards told the newspaper. “I’d say it’s probably a one-in-a-million thing.”

Edwards believes the third antler could be the result of an unusual development when the deer was still an embryo, The Associated Press reported.