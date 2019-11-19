How did impeachment witness Alexander Vindman earn his Purple Heart?

A Purple Heart among the medals and ribbons on the U.S. Army uniform of impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has caught the attention of viewers of a U.S. House Intelligence Committee hearing.

The medal is awarded to U.S. service members who are wounded in combat.

Vindman was wounded by an improvised explosive device in Iraq in October 2004, but served out his deployment, The Army Times reported.

Vindman’s family immigrated to the United States from the then-Soviet Union while he was still a small child, The Washington Post reported.

“I am an American,” Vindman testified Tuesday. “I came here when I was a toddler.”

He joined the U.S. Army as an officer after graduating college in 1999 and initially served in the infantry, The Army Times reported. Vindman served in South Korea and Germany before going to Iraq.

In 2008, he became a foreign area officer for the U.S. Army, according to the publication.

In Tuesday’s hearing, when Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., mistakenly referred to him as Mr. Vindman, he corrected the congressman.

“Ranking Member, it’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please,” he said.

Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, began testifying at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Vindman and Williams are firsthand witnesses to a pivotal July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, NPR reported.

At 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council aide, are scheduled to testify. Both witnesses were requested by Republicans on the committee, NPR reported.

What’s Trump accused of doing?

Trump is accused of withholding $400 million in military aid to Ukraine — which Congress had already approved — to get the Eastern European country to investigate the son of political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden. The Associated Press reports a whistleblower complaint revealed a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when the American president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden’s family and Ukraine’s possible role in influencing the 2016 election.

Ukraine was, and still is, fighting with Russian-backed separatists in a war that has lasted five years and killed 13,000, PBS News Hour reports.

Democrats say the withholding of aid is evidence of a “quid pro quo.” It’s illegal “to solicit anything of value from a person from a foreign country in U.S. elections” under federal law, as noted by The Associated Press.

A whistleblower complaint filed by a member of the CIA on Aug. 12 gave details about the president and his personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani’s moves to get Ukraine to investigate unfounded allegations of corruption against Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, The Washington Post reported. “The complaint also alleges that the White House moved to ‘lock down’ the details of a July 25 call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart,” The Post reported.

What do Trump’s defenders say?

A Republican strategy memo released last Tuesday argues the evidence doesn’t show Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian leaders into investigating Biden’s family by holding up military aid, CBS News reported.

The strategy memo says Zelensky has denied feeling pressured in the July 25 call and that Ukrainian officials were unaware at the time that the aid had been put on hold, though this has been disputed by U.S. officials testifying in the inquiry, according to the network. The memo also says the U.S. released the aid package in September without any Ukrainian investigation of Biden’s family taking place.

Trump, who has frequently described the July 25 call as “perfect,” has denounced the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt” and demanded lawmakers instead investigate his accusations against Biden’s family, Fox News reported.

What happens next?

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee, led by committee chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., began open hearings on the impeachment inquiry last Wednesday following a series of closed-door depositions.

William Taylor, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent testified Wednesday before the committee and took questions from representatives. Both said withholding desperately needed military aid for partisan reasons damaged U.S. relations with Ukraine and other nations.

Marie Yovanovitch, who testified Friday, served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to May, when she was removed by Trump. Yovanovitch told the panel Trump axed her in part because she resisted efforts by Giuliani and others to get Ukrainian officials to investigate unfounded allegations of corruption against the Bidens.

During Yovanovitch’s testimony, Trump tweeted that “everywhere (she) went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.” Schiff said that tweet constitutes “witness intimidation.”

Lawmakers have not outlined a timeline for the impeachment inquiry, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she wants to move through it “expeditiously,” The Associated Press reports. Democrats have said they hope to complete the inquiry by the end of the year.

The full House of Representatives would then vote on whether or not to impeach Trump. The matter would then go to the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate for trial, with Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court presiding.