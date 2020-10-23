Former NBA star hopes first Black-owned pot dispensary in Seattle will be ‘inspiration’

Though the city’s beloved NBA franchise relocated to Oklahoma City more than a decade ago, one former Supersonics player is still making his mark in Seattle — a mark that will make history.

Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp, joined by former teammate and Hall of Famer Gary Payton, is set to open Seattle’s first Black-owned pot dispensary, Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis, on Oct. 30. The shop will be located downtown near the famous Space Needle, a news release said.

“My name is on this company and I have worked hard to bring Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis to fruition,” Kemp said in the release. “I want to provide nothing short of the best selection, customer experience and prices in Seattle. I have incredible partners in Matt Schoenlein and Ramsey Hamide to make sure we deliver on that promise to our customers, who are our top priority.”

Schoenlein and Hamide are two co-founders of Main Street Marijuana, which launched in Washington in 2014.

While Kemp, the No. 17 pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, had brief stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, the former forward with the nickname Reign Man spent eight seasons with the Supersonics and remains a staple in the city. During his 14-year career, he averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Payton will attend the “green ribbon cutting ceremony” as well, the release said.

“I hope that Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis will be an inspiration for people to get involved with the legal cannabis industry, especially people of color,” Kemp said.