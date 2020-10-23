National
Mark Cuban’s relative is selling a sports ‘utopia’ for $8.9M in Texas. Take a look
Looks like Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban isn’t the only one in his family that is a sports aficionado. The billionaire’s brother-in-law, real estate developer Neal Hawks, has put his Texas sports-lover’s dream home on the market for $8.9 million, according to Dallas Business Journal and Dallas Morning News.
Not only does the seven bedroom, 6.5-bath home come outfitted with a theater room, private stocked pond and two pools, but it’s the ultimate utopia for an athlete training for, well, practically anything.
According to the listing on Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, the 35,000-square-foot estate in Flower Mound comes with its own baseball field, volleyball court, chipping and putting green – all of which overlook its own private lake.
“Every sporting setup is to regulation and to scale, so full-size NBA court, full-size sand volleyball court, Olympic-size pool, etc.,” listing agent Rogers Healy told the Business Journal. “It has everything. It’s got golf, it’s got bass fishing, there’s a lazy river. It’s pretty spectacular.”
The house also comes with six fireplaces, a five-car garage and a 12-car detached garage building complete with two loft-style apartments including two full kitchens – perfect for out-of-town guests.
Flower Mound, a Dallas suburb in Denton County, was listed as one of the best places to live in the state, according to Niche, and given an overall grade of A+, including high marks in public schools, housing and diversity.
