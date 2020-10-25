Kayaker’s body found after fiancee’s calls kept going to voicemail, TN officials say

A 26-year-old kayaker’s body was found in a Tennessee creek Sunday after his fiancee reported him missing the day before, officials say.

Robert Young’s fiancee dropped him off at a popular launch spot at Camp Jordan around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

About 2 hours later, other kayakers found an overturned kayak approximately 300 yards downstream from where Young was dropped off, the agency says.

Young’s fiancee then reported him missing Saturday afternoon after phone calls to him went straight to voicemail, according to TWRA. She told authorities Young did not come back to where he was supposed to be picked up, East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Clint Uselton told WTVC.

Later Saturday, Young’s family identified his belongings, TWRA says.

Authorities began looking for Young that evening before calling off the search around 1 a.m. Sunday and resuming it later in the morning, the agency says.

His body was found around 1 p.m. in Chickamauga Creek, according to the TWRA.

“Lower water levels on the creek helped with search efforts,” the agency wrote in the post. “Current water levels fluctuate between knee deep and nine feet deep along the search area.”

Young’s body was taken to Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Not other details had been released Sunday afternoon.

