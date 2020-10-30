Video shows $1 million of stolen Home Depot goods — all in one home, Texas police say

Texas deputies busted a massive theft ring on Wednesday that was run out of a five-bedroom home that had been transformed into a makeshift warehouse, authorities said.

Inside the 2,700-foot-house house was floor-to-ceiling stolen Home Depot merchandise estimated to be worth than more than $1 million, Harris County Constable Ted Heap said in a Facebook post.

The home is located in the Houston suburb of Katy.

“They would take the stuff and just walk out with it,” Heap said. “Think of the amount of money that is being lost by these companies on this organized retail crime. When that happens, the loss has to be passed on somewhere, and it’s being passed on to us, the consumer, in escalated prices that we have to pay for the merchandise because of this.”

The elaborate setup was constructed in order to store power tools, tool sets that had been stolen from Home Depot stores in Colorado, then driven in trailers to Texas, CBS DFW reported. The house even had a makeshift elevator system that made moving the stolen goods to and from upstairs easier.

“The house is totally transformed, almost into a warehouse,” Heap said. “He has a little bit of a living room space, he has a bedroom space where he sleeps and he has a place to be able to cook in the kitchen. The rest of it is strictly storage for stolen merchandise of all kinds.”

There was also a large amount of drugs found in the residence, including crystal meth, hydrocodone and marijuana.

Precinct 5 deputy constables arrested Steven Lane Skarritt, 62, on Thursday, on felony charges of drug possession and delivery, authorities said.

An investigation is continuing into the theft and resale of the Home Depot items, and “further charges may be fortcoming,” Heap said in the Facebook post.