People with COVID-19 ‘have the right to vote’ at polls on Election Day, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with coronavirus can stand in line at the polls on Election Day and vote alongside other Americans.

But infected individuals should take precautions to protect poll workers and other voters by wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others and washing their hands before and after voting, the agency says.

“Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” the CDC says in its “Tips for Voters to Reduce Spread of COVID-19.”

“The more prepared you are, the more you reduce your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency added.

Health officials with the CDC say people who have the coronavirus should let poll workers know they are sick or in quarantine when they arrive at the polling center.

Some states might have their own guidance or rules, so the CDC says infected individuals should check in with local authorities.