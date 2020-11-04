National
Dad charged after 2-year-old daughter finds gun, shoots herself, Mississippi police say
A 2-year-old girl is recovering and her father faces criminal charges after she found his gun and accidentally shot herself, Mississippi authorities say.
Police responded to reports of a child shot at home in Senatobia, just outside Memphis, Tennessee, at 9 a.m. Monday, Assistant Chief of Police Matt Defore said, according to multiple outlets.
It was initially reported that an infant was shot, but investigators soon learned the victim was a 2 1/2-year-old girl, WMC 5 reported. It’s unclear how she got a hold of the weapon.
Defore said early investigation shows the shooting was the result of an “accidental discharge,” according to Magnolia State Live. The toddler was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported, authorities said.
Her father, 21-year-old Mardarikkious Walls, has been charged with one count of contributing to the neglect of a child, ABC24 News reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes firearm injuries as a “serious public health problem,” highlighting that two out of every 10 medically treated firearm injuries are accidental. In October, a family birthday party turned tragic when a 3-year-old shot and killed himself with a pistol that had fallen from a relative’s pocket, McClatchy News reported.
Experts recommend storing guns away unloaded, locking ammunition in a separate place and discouraging children from touching firearms if they find them at home or a friend’s house.
McClatchy News on Wednesday reached out to the Senatobia Police Department for an update on the toddler’s condition and is awaiting response.
