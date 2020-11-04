Missing mountain biker found dead after falling from hillside, California cops say

A mountain biker from Florida drove over a steep hillside in California and couldn’t be reached by rescuers, officials said.

The biker had been missing since Sunday, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was later found on the Pauley Creek/Butcher Ranch Mountain Bike Trail near Downieville, a “remote mountainous trail.”

“Due to the area’s remote and steepness, searchers could not reach the biker, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Ropes and Motorcycle Teams responded to assist,” the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said. “At approximately 3:00 am, the missing mountain biker was located, but due to the steep mountain cliffs, rescuers could not reach him.”

The rescue mission had to be suspended for the night. On Monday morning, officials used a Blackhawk rescue helicopter and ropes team to reach the biker, the sheriff’s office said

The biker — identified as Alejandro Lugo — died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The area is a popular mountain biking destination and the Butcher Ranch trail is “one of the region’s best-known,” according to Bay Area News Group.