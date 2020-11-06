Dive training ‘gets real’ when deputy’s main air hose pops loose, Ohio video shows 

A dive training exercise went awry when the hose to an Ohio deputy’s main air supply popped loose, online video shows.

A team of deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were 20 feet deep in a quarry as they practiced switching from their primary air source to a backup source, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Suddenly, one deputy is surrounded by a cloud of bubbles as his main air tank empties underwater, indicating his hose had come loose. Fellow officers are seen scrambling to get the hose reattached quickly before resurfacing.

“This was NOT planned, but it serves as a perfect example of why we train for the real deal,” the department wrote. “Everyone worked together to shut down the primary tank and surface safely.”

Video of the mishap prompted a handful of reactions from users, many of whom were glad the deputies were safe.

One viewer was surprised that “no one freaked out.”

“Good save! Practice makes perfect,” another commented.