Some Ring doorbells can ignite, burning homes and flesh. 350,000 have been recalled

Ring Video Doorbells are supposed to be the latest in home security, not the latest in reasons for a fire in your home. That’s why 358,700 second-generation Ring Video Doorbells have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.”

Strange as this might seem, it’s not an idle concern. Ring says it knows of 85 incorrect doorbell screws installed “with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. The firm has received eight reports of minor burns.”

This covers model No. 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras with a blue ring on the front and coming in either black and silver (Satin Nickel) or black and bronze (Venetian Bronze). They were sold in brick-and-mortar stores and on Ring.com and Amazon.com from June through October for $100.

To see if your Ring doorbell is in this recall, Ring asks that you go to the website and check the serial number.

If your doorbell is recalled, Ring is offering new installation instructions that can be downloaded in various languages by clicking here or calling 800-656-1918 from 8 a.m. to midnight, Eastern time, seven days a week.

The model number and serial number are on the back of the doorbell U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

