He called himself ‘pervyguy40’ and planned California trip to molest kids, feds say

Christopher Michael David, 42, of Fife, Washington, shared child porn and planned a trip to California to molest kids with an undercover cop posing as a mom, prosecutors say.

A Washington man who called himself “pervyguy40” shared child porn and planned a trip to California to molest young children with a self-proclaimed “bad momma” online, authorities say.

But Christopher Michael David, 42, of Fife didn’t realize he was actually chatting with an undercover agent, says the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern California.

David faces federal charges of distribution of child pornography following his arrest in Washington, a news release says.

“This case should serve as a warning to child predators,” said U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson. “The patience and persistence with which this investigation was pursued demonstrates how relentlessly we will hunt down people who exploit minor children and distribute child pornography. Law enforcement is watching.”

Authorities say David, posting under the names “pervyguy40” and “pervyguy42,” contacted the undercover agent about an online post in which she claimed to be a San Francisco mom seeking a “teacher” to introduce her two young children to “the birds and the bees,” The Mercury News reported.

In a series of chats that began in April, David told the agent about his “dark desires,” which included “incest and young sharing,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

He claimed to have previously molested at least four other children and arranged to visit California to abuse the woman’s supposed 9- and 7-year-old daughters, the release says.

David sent the agent child pornography and suggested she show it to her purported children to prepare them for the visit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He also reportedly sent her tips on how to collect child porn without alerting authorities.

Since his arrest in October, David has been extradited to Dublin, California, where he’s being held without bail, The Mercury News reported. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, David faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the release says.

