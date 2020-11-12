Mini the sea lion rescued after browsing cars at California dealership, photos show

California sea lion Mini was rescued from a car dealership by The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA. Bill Hunnewell © The Marine Mammal Center

Why did the sea lion cross the road? To browse for a new car, apparently.

That seemed to be the case for a lost sea lion that wandered into the parking lot at Corte Madera’s MINI of Marin car dealership, the Marine Mammal Center in California said.

Trained responders from The Marine Mammal Center rescued California sea lion Mini on Monday, November 2, at MINI of Marin in Corte Madera, CA. The adult female sea lion is currently in rehabilitation at the Center’s hospital in Sausalito, CA. Angela Giovanini

“No, Mini the sea lion was not browsing year-end deals either,” the Marine Mammal Center said in a Thursday news release. “Experts note that the wayfaring sea lion likely traveled too far up Corte Madera Marsh State Marine Park, potentially following a food source, before exiting the water and crossing San Clemente Drive.”

The sea lion was rescued from the parking lot and taken to the marine center’s Sausalito hospital to be rehabilitated. At the hospital, Mini had a full admission exam on Nov. 2, the Marine Mammal Center said.

California sea lion Mini eats sustainably caught herring during rehabilitation at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA. Center experts identified the animal as an adult female in excellent body condition besides suffering from joint a rthritis in its right rear flipper. An estimated timetable for Mini’s release back to the wild has yet to be determined. Bill Hunnewell © The Marine Mammal Center

Except for having joint arthritis in her right rear flipper, Mini was “in excellent body condition,” doctors at the center said. Mini also showed some signs of being too interested in people.

“Mini has made great early progress during her rehabilitation and we’re encouraged by her energetic demeanor and active eating skills,” Dr. Cara Field, medical director at The Marine Mammal Center, said in the news release. “Once this animal’s rear flipper heals and bloodwork shows no signs of ill health, our team will return this sea lion back to her ocean home.”