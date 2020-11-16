Bacon beer? New Waffle House-inspired brew tastes like slices of heaven. What to know

Is bacon a must-have on your breakfast plate? What about beer? Waffle House’s first official drink offers breakfast aficionados a bit of both.

The Georgia-based restaurant chain teamed up with the Oconee Brewing Company to create the aptly-dubbed Bacon & Kegs beer — a bacon-infused ale that smells like sizzling slices of heaven hot off the griddle.

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” per the brewery’s website. “The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

Oconee Brewing Company has done a BIG thing! An "all the way" kind of HUGE thing!!



We are proud to announce the upcoming release of our collaboration with @WaffleHouse - Bacon & Kegs bacon infused red ale!#gabeer #baconandkegs #wafflehouse pic.twitter.com/7k6Xm9SR3o — oconeebrewingco (@oconeebrewingco) November 13, 2020

The Oconee Brewing Co., says the 6.5% ABV ale pairs perfectly with breakfast favorites, but is just as flavorful on its own. The bright yellow packaging, designed by Georgia-based Brock Company Creative, includes a nod to the iconic Waffle House sign and even features an illustration of a Waffle House restaurant.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The brewery said it has been perfecting the new bacon-infused beer for months now, with help from Waffle House leadership.

“This story began in January with someone with Waffle House being kind enough to respond to an email that I sent proposing a collaboration,” Leslie Tillery, spokesperson for the brewery, told Food & Wine Magazine. “That initiated communication with some of the executive team at the Atlanta corporate office. After a COVID delay, our two groups held a taste test at Oconee Brewing Company and chose a bacon-infused red ale to release as the first ever Waffle House beer!”

The breakfast chain began selling beer (though it was only at a single location) for the first time in 2018, but Tillery told McClatchy News there are no plans for distribution just yet.

For now, beer and bacon lovers can purchase a six-pack of Beer & Kegs exclusively at Oconee Brewing Co. in Greensboro, Georgia, beginning Dec. 18, the company’s website states. The ale is also available on draft for pints and to-go growlers.