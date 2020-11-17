Hunter impaled in off-road accident by antlers of deer he killed, Indiana agency says

A hunter was impaled by antlers of the deer he killed in an accident in the off-road vehicle he used to carry it, Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. Photo from Indiana DNR.

A hunter was impaled by the antlers of a deer he had just killed, Indiana officials say.

The 63-year-old killed deer at the bottom of a steep incline in Ohio County, located across the state border from Cincinnati, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

After securing the deer to the back of an off-road vehicle, he attempted to drive up the steep hill and flipped over backward, officials say. The right side of his torso was impaled during the accident, officials say.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded to the scene, and the hunter was airlifted to a hospital with “serious injuries.” He was in stable condition.

“You see a lot of things in our line of work, but this was a first for many,” the agency posted on Facebook.

This isn’t the first time a hunter was impaled the antlers of an animal he just killed. In 2016, an Oregon hunter was impaled by the antler of an elk when he crashed an ATV in the woods, KATU reported.