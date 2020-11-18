Would you move to Arkansas? You could get $10,000 and a new bike to relocate

Moving can be expensive, but an organization actually wants to pay you to relocate — to Arkansas.

The Live Works Hire Initiative is offering $10,000 to those who want to relocate to Northwest Arkansas, the group said online.

To sweeten the deal, they’ll also throw in a mountain bike or street bike to help you enjoy the region’s nearly 500 miles of paved and biking trails.

Not into cycling? No problem. You’ll get a year-long membership to one of Northwest Arkansas’ arts and cultural institutions instead. These include Crystal Bridges, the Amazeum and Walton Arts Center.

The initiative is funded by the Northwest Arkansas Council, which pledged $1 million over six months to draw talent — specifically STEAM professionals and entrepreneurs — to the area.

“We want to attract talent who will help us build a richer long-term talent pipeline that supports our thriving local economy,” the initiative said. “We’re not looking for someone who can only do a good job at work. We’re looking for people who will add to the vibrancy of our community.”

Northwest Arkansas is home to Rogers and Fayetteville, the latter of which hosts the University of Arkansas. Walmart headquarters, located in Bentonville, also call the region home.

Northwest Arkansas boasts entertainment for outdoors and arts lovers, and its per-capita income is 14% higher than the national average, according to the initiative.

Sound like the area of your dreams?

To be eligible for the incentive, you must be at least 24 years old and live outside the state of Arkansas. You must also have a full-time job (self-employment counts) and have at least two years of work experience.

If chosen, you’ll have to relocate to Northwest Arkansas within six months of being selected. The offer is available to U.S. citizens and those legally allowed to work in the U.S.

The incentive is specifically targeted toward remote workers.

To apply, fill out an application here. The Northwest Arkansas Council will assess the applications then interview some candidates before choosing who will receive the incentives.