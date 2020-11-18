Buck stuck in window well is hauled through home to be freed, Colorado officials say

Homeowners had to carry a tranquilized deer through their house after it got stuck in their window well, Colorado officials said.

A mule deer buck got trapped in the window well on Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s southeast region said Wednesday on Twitter.

At the scene @COParksWildlife Officer Cassidy English found a 200-pound bucktrapped in a 6-foot-deep well. It was not seriously injured so she tranquilized it. Rather than try to hoist it, she & homeowners pulled it inside & carried it out of the house via patio doors. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/mEKv0MYLSN — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 18, 2020

When wildlife officials arrived, they found a 200-pound buck stuck in the well that was 6 feet deep.

“It was not seriously injured so she tranquilized it,” Parks and Wildlife said. “Rather than try to hoist it, she & homeowners pulled it inside & carried it out of the house via patio doors.”

As the wildlife official was reviving the buck that fell, another buck approached to fight, Parks and Wildlife said.

“Twice she had to haze it away,” Parks and Wildlife said. “The rut makes deer very aggressive. Do not approach them. Scare them away.”

Deer are active during the rut. Parks and Wildlife said they keep getting tangled in soccer goal netting and other hanging objects, McClatchy News reported.

“Sure it’s tedious to take down sports nets after games and practices, hammocks too,” Parks and Wildlife said in October. “But consider this frantic buck thrashing and crashing into trees trying to get free only to get more hopelessly tangled in the net.”