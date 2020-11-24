Tour the super-sized penthouse of author Tom Clancy–$15 million home going to auction

Late author Tom Clancy’s 12,000-square-foot home—which he created over two years at a cost of more than $15 million by combining three penthouses—goes to auction without reserve next month.

The triple-sized penthouse on the sixth floor of Baltimore’s Ritz-Carlton Residences reflects “the exquisite tastes of its owner and the quality craftsmanship of the builders who brought the vision to life,” according to Elite Auctions, which is handling the auction sale on December 12, 2020.

“Style, intelligent design and functional beauty: These attributes were among the criteria prioritized by this property’s former owner, beloved New York Times best-selling author, Tom Clancy,” according to the official listing.

One of the world’s best-selling authors, Clancy wrote military and spy thrillers, such as “Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger” and “The Hunt for Red October.” He was born and raised in Baltimore. He died in 2013.

The penthouse at 801 Key Hwy #P-10A, built in 2010, is a four bedroom, six-bath, architecturally stunning residence located along the city’s waterfront. The residence takes in stunning views of the harbor and skyline.

“This penthouse’s impeccable interiors, smart design, and picturesque views are merely a few aspects that distinguish it as a rare gem in Baltimore’s highly-regarded Ritz-Carlton Residences,” Randy Haddaway, CEO and founder of Elite Auctions, said in a news release. “With endless access to the premier services and amenities offered to owners, this property allows for true resort-style living while being just a push of an elevator button away from the best the city has to offer.”

Clancy designed the penthouse with huge rooms and 10-foot ceilings. The home features a gourmet kitchen and formal dining room. A private elevator opens up to a large foyer, and the living room alone spans 1,500 square feet. There are two elegant offices with custom bookshelves. Four balconies and two corner terraces show off the river. The primary suite has spacious sitting areas, his-and-her ensuite baths and separate walk-in closets and dressing areas.

There’s a full gym and a home theater, too.

The Ritz-Carlton sits on a five-acre waterfront location in the heart of Baltimore’s Federal Hill waterfront.