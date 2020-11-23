4-year-old gets head stuck in a cat tree, and Wisconsin firefighters come to rescue

Photo courtesy of Cynthia Olson.

A 4-year-old Wisconsin boy in Waukesha found himself in a bit of an uncomfortable situation but thanks to the quick thinking of his mom and some helpful – and amused – firefighters, he’s going to be perfectly fine.

Parker Olson captured the attention of the internet on Nov. 18 after his mom, Cynthia posted on Facebook that he managed to get himself stuck in the family’s cat tree.

“Not an actual cat but cat related,” Cynthia posted on the Facebook page Catspotting Society, a page with almost 180,000 members. “our son got his head stuck in our cat scratching post today and had to have it removed by the fire department. I thought my fellow cat friends would enjoy a little laugh this afternoon!!”

Cynthia told CBS 58 that at first she was startled to see her son in that position, but the mood lightened after she figured out that he wasn’t injured.

“I came in and took one look at him and I’m like, are you okay? And he’s screaming,” Cynthia said to CBS. “Once I realized he’s just stuck and not actually hurt, then it was hard to control it, not to die laughing.”

When she wasn’t able to free Parker herself, Cynthia called in reinforcements to help her out.

Parker managed to get himself into a perplexing situation that required the aid of some amused firefighters. Photos courtesy of Cynthia Olson.

Waukesha firefighters were successful in freeing Parker, and everyone got a good laugh out of it.

“He [Parker] was all excited to see us, which is good with the whole pandemic, it was a brighter call to go on,” Waukesha Firefighter Benjamin Carl said to CBS. “It put a smile on everyone’s face, we all chuckled about it afterwards.”

The fire fighters working to free Parker. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Olson.

Cynthia updated her post on the Facebook page.

“First I would like to say our son is absolutely fine! He was not hurt in any way!!!!” she said. “I tried desperately to get him out myself but I’m a little vertically challenged and could not lift him straight up and turn his head and wiggle it out all at the same time alone. So I resorted to plan B.... (fireman enters scene) And yes the laughed the entire time They did a phenomenal job!! I am sure it made for a much easier and more entertaining call than most they get these days.”

Her Facebook post about the incident has been shared more than 30,000 times and garnered hundreds of comments.

Parker even had an adorable message that was posted on Twitter by CBS..

“I got my head stuck in a cat tree,” he said when describing his day. And he joyfully said “firefighters!” when asked who came to the rescue.

Parker and the gang posing with the fire fighters who rescued him from the cat tree Photo courtesy of Cynthia Olson

“He’s telling everyone he sees that he was on TV,” Cynthia told McClatchy News when asked how Parker is handling his newfound fame. But the real question is, does he keep clear of the cat tree after he got stuck in it?

“Actually, he was caught sitting on the very top yesterday,” his mom told McClatchy on Nov. 23.