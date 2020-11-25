Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus, university says

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19, university officials said Wednesday.

UA statement on Saban pic.twitter.com/S8e3eOELs8 — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 25, 2020

The news comes ahead of Crimson Tide’s annual Iron Bowl showdown with Auburn that’s set to take place on Saturday.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home,” the university said in a statement.

Saban tested positive for the virus before Alabama’s game against Georgia in October, but was asymptomatic, CBS reported. The 69-year-old Saban had three consecutive negative tests and was able to coach in Alabama’s win over Georgia.

According to ESPN, with Saban isolating on Saturday, head-coaching duties will likely be turned over to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who was the previous head coach at USC and Washington.

On a SEC Coaches Teleconference, Saban addressed the positive result.

“It was a PCR test, which was different than the false positive I had before,” Saban said, DawgNation reported.

“I don’t really have any cardinal signs of the virus right now. I don’t have a fever, no loss of taste or smell, no fatigue, no muscle aches,” Saban said. “I’m the only person in the whole organization that tested positive on this round.”

The Crimson Tide is currently ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and is undefeated this season.

