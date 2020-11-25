A 30,000-pound whale stranded off Alabama’s coast had to be euthanized, sea lab says

A 30,000-pound sperm whale stranded in Mobile Bay since last week has been euthanized, wildlife officials confirmed.

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab, which had been monitoring the whale’s condition, said a team of biologists were able to “successfully and humanely” euthanize the animal Wednesday morning.

“Euthanasia was the best option for this animal who was suffering and unable to swim and survive any longer in the wild,” the lab said in a news release. “We were able to find a window of calm weather to sedate the animal and administer the medication necessary.”

Crews first responded to the whale Nov. 19 after a fisherman spotted it in the water near Montrose, AL.com reported. The mammals, which can grow up to 59 feet, live and thrive in deep ocean water, according to National Geographic. However, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab said an average of two sperm whales become stranded off the Gulf of Mexico each year.

The whale in Mobile Bay was the first documented stranded sperm whale in Alabama, the lab said.

Wildlife officials said earlier in the week the creature’s prognosis was “poor” due to its large size, noting that it was “emaciated and barely breathing.”

“There are no medical treatment options for a whale this large that would improve its likelihood of survival,” the National Marine Fisheries Service wrote Monday. “Therefore, expert teams are attempting to find the animal each morning, monitor its movements, and keep the public and boats away to minimize its stress.”

Sperm whales are a vulnerable species and any interaction with them is considered harassment, FOX 10 News reported, citing wildlife officials.

News of the euthanization was met with sympathetic reactions.

“Thanks so much for keeping us updating and for relieving that poor animal’s suffering,” one user commented on the sea lab’s Facebook page. “RIP beautiful whale!”

“Thank you for all you did for this magnificent creature,” wrote another.